Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

11/4/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

11/1/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/28/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

10/22/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on the stock, down previously from €84.00 ($98.82).

10/8/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

9/22/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Shares of UBSFY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

