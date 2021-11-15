Analysts Set Expectations for Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $6.52 on Monday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

