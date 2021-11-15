Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBDRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS: IBDRY):

11/2/2021 – Iberdrola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Iberdrola had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – Iberdrola was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2021 – Iberdrola had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Iberdrola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

10/20/2021 – Iberdrola had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/18/2021 – Iberdrola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Iberdrola was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2021 – Iberdrola was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/21/2021 – Iberdrola was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/16/2021 – Iberdrola had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Iberdrola, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

