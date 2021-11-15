Analyzing Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Arch Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.54 billion 2.61 $1.22 billion $15.54 7.86 Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 1.90 $1.41 billion $4.96 8.47

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial. Cincinnati Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 28.05% 8.64% 3.41% Arch Capital Group 22.28% 9.33% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus target price of $127.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $45.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Cincinnati Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance. The Personal Lines Insurance segment manages personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines insurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment covers business risks such as the nature of the business or its claim history, that are difficult to profitably insure in the standard commercial lines market. The Life Insurance segment offers term life insurance, universal life insurance, worksite products, and whole life insurance services. The Investment segment generates revenue from the fixed-maturity investment and equity investment. The company was founded by John Jack Schiff Sr., Robert Cleveland Schiff, and Harry M. Turner in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, OH.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves in net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in September 2000 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

