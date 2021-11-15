Analyzing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 216.18%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 8.15 -$26.37 million ($1.59) -3.91

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

