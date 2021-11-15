Analyzing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 4.44 $511.61 million $2.64 21.62 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $91.07, suggesting a potential upside of 59.58%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 217.72%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

