Analyzing Where Food Comes From (WFCF) and Its Peers

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS: WFCF) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Where Food Comes From to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million $1.38 million 25.80 Where Food Comes From Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -48.30

Where Food Comes From’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Where Food Comes From and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From Competitors 2457 12429 23085 637 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Where Food Comes From’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Where Food Comes From has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% Where Food Comes From Competitors -116.94% -152.24% -5.21%

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From’s rivals have a beta of -2.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

