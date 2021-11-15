Anchor Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $9.35 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $564.34 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00005280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.20 or 0.00609883 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,902,756 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

