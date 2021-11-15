Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Approximately 41,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 184,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £159.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

