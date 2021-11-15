Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 75,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $563.19 million, a PE ratio of -95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

