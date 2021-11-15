ANON (ANON) Price Down 19.4% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $33,013.07 and approximately $78.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.