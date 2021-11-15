Anyswap (ANY) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $219.14 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $11.76 or 0.00018356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

