APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get APA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.