Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.15

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1163443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

