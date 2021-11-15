APENFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $676.19 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $111.06 million and approximately $676.19 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

