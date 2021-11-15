ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002714 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $126.16 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 74,925,348 coins and its circulating supply is 74,644,374 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

