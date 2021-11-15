Apollo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $67.36 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $67.36 million and $6.82 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00146270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00492216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

