Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $807,034.90

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $807,034.90 and approximately $219,457.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00146650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.10 or 0.00492483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00074429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

