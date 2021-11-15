AppCoins Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. AppCoins has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $353,630.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,439,874 coins and its circulating supply is 244,439,873 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

