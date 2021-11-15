Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

