Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,098,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,431,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

