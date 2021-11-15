Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

