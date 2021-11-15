Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

