AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NYSE:APP opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.