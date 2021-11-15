AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $104.26 and last traded at $104.26. 53,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,269,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

Specifically, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,292,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,000 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 681,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

