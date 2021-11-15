Apyx Medical Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

APYX opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $568.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

