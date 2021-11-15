AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.