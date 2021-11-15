AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE HI opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

