AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,567 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TUP opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

