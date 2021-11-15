Arbidex (ABX) Market Cap Hits $168,455.68

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $168,455.68 and $70,497.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00222568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00086592 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

