ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Purchases $15,600.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 116,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

