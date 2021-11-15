Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.96 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $8.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

