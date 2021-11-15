ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $25,663,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

