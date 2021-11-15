Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Archer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

