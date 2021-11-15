Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of Archer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
Archer Company Profile
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.