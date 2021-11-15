ArGo (ARGO) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $269,944.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.