Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Down 82.4% in October

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,865. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

