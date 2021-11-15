Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Arion has a total market cap of $45,831.39 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00094212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.91 or 1.00848702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.52 or 0.07059662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,993,833 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.