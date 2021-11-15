Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84). Approximately 276,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 194,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.25 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.02. The company has a market cap of £181.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.