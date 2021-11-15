Arqma Price Reaches $0.0801 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $908,476.48 and approximately $8,443.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.68 or 0.07145268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00407631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.84 or 0.01042010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00416183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00272550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00248576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,387,518 coins and its circulating supply is 11,342,975 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

