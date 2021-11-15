Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $125.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

