ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

