ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASR Nederland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASR Nederland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ASR Nederland stock remained flat at $$31.87 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

