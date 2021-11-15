ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

