Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.70

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 30245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $928.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $810,211. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

