Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

