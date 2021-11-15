ATB Capital Raises High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target to C$2.00

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

HWO traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

