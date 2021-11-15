ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 4,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,338,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,089,110,868.60.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.
ACO.X stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.86.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
