ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 4,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,338,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,089,110,868.60.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.86.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

