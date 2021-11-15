Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Buys $10,600.00 in Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,552. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

