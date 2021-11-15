ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

ATIP opened at $4.02 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

