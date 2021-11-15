Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 14.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Atkore by 94.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 288.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

