Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

